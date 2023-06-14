Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.79

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.79 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 191.75 ($2.40). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 187.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 4,381,916 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.19).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

