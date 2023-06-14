Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.96

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 16205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

