Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group stock traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.05 ($1.18). 200,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £98.71 million and a PE ratio of 3,135.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.25).

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

