Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,316.0 days.

Marlowe Stock Performance

MRLWF stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

