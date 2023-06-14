Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.15 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT Stock Performance

LON MIG1 opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.69. The company has a market capitalization of £60.32 million, a PE ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.02. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 39.20 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.58).

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maven Income and Growth VCT

In other Maven Income and Growth VCT news, insider Andrew Harrington bought 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £603.68 ($755.36). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

See Also

