Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 44,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The Retail segment includes retail locations for sale of cannabis products. The Wholesale segment manufactures, cultivates, and sells wholesale cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.