Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 44,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

About Medicine Man Technologies

(Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The Retail segment includes retail locations for sale of cannabis products. The Wholesale segment manufactures, cultivates, and sells wholesale cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Further Reading

