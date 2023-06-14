Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103,607 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 7.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $180,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after buying an additional 567,674 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.