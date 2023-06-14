Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 7.6% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. 512,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,852,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Microvast by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microvast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.