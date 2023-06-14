MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.47. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,669,419 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Down 30.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MicroVision by 173.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 478,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 145.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 82.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 83.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.