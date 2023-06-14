Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
See Also
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.