MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,001,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,405 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $17.45.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in MINISO Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 426,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

