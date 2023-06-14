Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $739.15

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $739.15 and last traded at $726.63, with a volume of 1525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $725.52.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $642.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $28.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.73 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 93.89 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

