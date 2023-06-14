Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 2.9%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 110,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 109,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 227.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mogo by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,078 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 793,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

