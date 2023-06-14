Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $290.85

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.85, but opened at $273.02. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 110,358 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day moving average is $296.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 233.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

