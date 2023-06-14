Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $290.85

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.85, but opened at $273.02. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 110,358 shares.
MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day moving average is $296.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 233.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
