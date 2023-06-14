Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,021,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 2,858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,108.0 days.
Monex Group Stock Performance
MNXBF stock remained flat at $3.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Monex Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.
About Monex Group
