Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,021,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 2,858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,108.0 days.

Monex Group Stock Performance

MNXBF stock remained flat at $3.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Monex Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

