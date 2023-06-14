MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 13,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.64. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

