Moonriver Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00019087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,836,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,019,485 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

