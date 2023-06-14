Morgan Stanley Upgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to “Overweight”

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $15.79 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,292 shares of company stock worth $8,856,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SentinelOne by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.