Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Movano Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Movano has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

About Movano

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

