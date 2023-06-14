Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
NBRV opened at $1.45 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.