Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NBRV opened at $1.45 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.