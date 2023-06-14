Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATHGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $234,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATH. TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Dividend History for Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

