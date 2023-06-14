Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and $43,647.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,351,221 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

