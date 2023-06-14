nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 5,568 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86.

nCino Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. 811,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.33. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

