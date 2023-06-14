Neil Newman Sells 2,420 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Neil Newman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.20), for a total transaction of £21,659 ($27,100.85).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

LON:LOK opened at GBX 890 ($11.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 853.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 893.93. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.26). The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The company has a market cap of £267.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,869.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,826.09%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.