New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.