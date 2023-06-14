New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

