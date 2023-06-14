Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $19,731.10 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

