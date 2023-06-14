NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.