NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $20.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NIO stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIO has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 201,834 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

