Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.43

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.