Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Holdings Decreased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,166 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $29,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 693,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NSTC stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

