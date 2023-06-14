NULS (NULS) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $570,681.18 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,624,674 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

