NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

