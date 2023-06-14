Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

