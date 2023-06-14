Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.80. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 271,371 shares.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
