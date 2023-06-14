Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.80. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 271,371 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,184 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.