Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPT. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Further Reading

