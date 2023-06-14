Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 1.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 456.30 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 459 ($5.74). Approximately 63,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 228,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.82).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £808.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 449.48.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,404,000 ($1,756,756.76). 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

