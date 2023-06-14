Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.62. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.

OMEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

