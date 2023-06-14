Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

