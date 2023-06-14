OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. OmniAb has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 72.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.