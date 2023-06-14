Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Update

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,500 shares, an increase of 1,435.0% from the May 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 31.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONFO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 31,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. Onfolio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 22,694.82% and a negative net margin of 313.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Onfolio in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

