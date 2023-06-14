Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $49.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $761,162.19 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,032.59 or 1.00019815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05168775 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $710,662.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

