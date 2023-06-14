Orchid Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $724,406.83 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,936.45 or 1.00044226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

