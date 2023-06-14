Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ORGNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 78,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,525. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGNW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 60.1% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter.

