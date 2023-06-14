OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $125.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,386. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

