Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $374,136.43 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,079.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00290606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00531783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00405275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,486,789 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

