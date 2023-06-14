Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,468.01

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,468.01 ($30.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,765 ($34.60). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,730 ($34.16), with a volume of 52,040 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,702.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,471.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,708.33, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
