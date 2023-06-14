Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)
