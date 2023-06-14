Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $64,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Featured Stories

