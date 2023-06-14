Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

OZSC stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 6,831,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

