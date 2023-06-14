Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance
OZSC stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 6,831,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
