Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,601,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,459,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $835.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after acquiring an additional 713,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

