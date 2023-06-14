Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $127,002.24 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.56. 5,654,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,086. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $239.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

